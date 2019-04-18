Getty Image

Josh Rosen spent much of the 2018 NFL Draft process combating narratives that he was arrogant, asked too many questions and didn’t truly “need” the game of football. When he arrived in Arizona after being taken with the tenth pick, he was immediately thrust into one of the least stable situations in the league.

The Cardinals won three games in 2018, fired their offensive coordinator halfway through the season, then relieved first-year head coach Steve Wilks at the season’s conclusion. The hiring of Texas Tech’s offensive whiz kid Kliff Kingsbury has brought with it loud rumors that the Cardinals will select Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray with the no. 1 overall pick. You’d excuse Rosen for wanting to get the hell out of dodge.

As rumors of Rosen’s demise in Arizona have increased in volume, the former UCLA quarterback has remained as professional as one can be when the team you’ve been a part of for exactly one season appears to be plotting to get rid of you. He showed up to the team’s offseason training program, which is voluntary, and has answered questions about his shaky status as the team’s starting quarterback with grace. Now, in a video for Sports Illustrated, Rosen has spoken honestly about his mindset for the first time.