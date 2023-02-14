The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in four years on Sunday as they came back from down 10 at the half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller.

The Chiefs kicked the game-winning field goal in the final ten seconds, after they were able to take another minute-plus off the clock thanks to a critical holding call on James Bradberry, who tugged on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey on a third down pass. While Eagles fans (and others) were upset with the call in that spot, Bradberry said after the game it was a good call and the Eagles themselves wouldn’t place the loss at the feet of the officials.

Still, it was a defining moment in that it kept Philly from having a chance at a game-tying or winning drive with 90 seconds to go, and on Tuesday, JuJu decided to have some Valentine’s Day fun with drawing the biggest flag of the game.

The athlete Valentine’s Day card thing has become big on social media in recent years, but this may be the first time one player has trolled another with one. Smith-Schuster is still riding the high of his first Super Bowl win and clearly this idea popped into his head and he just couldn’t pass up the opportunity for an all-time post.