Justin Bieber’s Chillin’ At The Cavs Game, Living In An ‘Amish Paradise’

#LeBron James #Justin Bieber #Viral Videos
10.30.14 4 years ago 20 Comments

Justin Bieber, a fan of literally every professional team, is in Cleveland tonight for the LeBron James invitational. For some reason, Bieber’s rocking an Amish hat. This is a friendly reminder that Justin Bieber is the world’s biggest douche.

TOPICS#LeBron James#Justin Bieber#Viral Videos
TAGSJustin BieberJustin Bieber doucheLeBron JamesvinesViral Videos

