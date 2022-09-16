The Los Angeles Chargers went into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, and as is so often the case, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to defend their home field. Kansas City came out on top, 27-24, thanks in part to a fourth quarter pick six by Jaylen Watson that he housed from 99 yards away.

It was one of the few mistakes made on the evening by Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert, who completed 33 of his 48 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns. This came despite the fact that Herbert was playing hurt, as he took a few hits that made it look like he was in some serious pain and notably did not run for a first down in the fourth quarter when he had acres of space in front of him.

Herbert is too hurt to walk a few yards. Wild pic.twitter.com/kkl9MKWTcO — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 16, 2022

Herbert was able to finish out the game — the play immediately following that third down decision saw him uncork one of the best throws you’ll see — but it was obvious something was wrong. And on Friday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced some relatively good news: While Herbert is dealing with a rib injury, he will be listed as day-to-day going forward.

Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert "has a fracture to his rib cartilage and good news better than having a fracture of his bone." He's day-to-day.#Boltup @nflnetwork — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 16, 2022

Herbert’s backup is longtime NFL journeyman Chase Daniel. Los Angeles’ next game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at home against Jacksonville.