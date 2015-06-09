Everyone’s Favorite ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Kacy Catanzaro Fell Just Short In Her Return

You probably remember Kacy Catanzaro, the diminutive gymnast who became the first woman to complete the qualifying course of American Ninja Warrior. Catanzaro quickly became an internet star and a folk hero. At 5 feet, 100 pounds, the things she could do just didn’t seem possible.
I saw her last month at a beer joint. She had a dog in a stroller. Not sure about all of that.
I assumed she was crazy, this only confirms it.
Was this the first stage or one of the later ones? I can’t tell anymore because all of the obstacles are so fucking insane now.
It was the fourth one. One more and then the wall.
Just like her boyfriend, NBC put a shitload of pressure on her to carry the entire show, and she wiped out early. Bummer, but guarantee they send her to Vegas anyway. She’s still too short to do most of the things on the actual course though.
Interesting that they’ve been marketing this show toward girls way more this season. Don’t know who at NBC is behind that. I’m always bummed out when they don’t focus enough on the actual Veterans who always do good though.
My thoughts exactly. There was no way she could match last year’s run. Anything short of winning it all would be considered a failure (and while I cheer for Kacy and hope she gets a wildcard spot, let’s be honest, there will be at least one obstacle where her height will sink her).
The same thing happened in last nights episode when they talked about the guy who was eliminated last year when the bottom of his shoe touched the water, and he was looking for redemption this year. After all that build up, I just knew he was going to touch the damn water again! And he did!
She’s not too short, there was a 5’1″ guy that made it all the way through. She just let go at a bad point. She was getting bad momentum though. There’s no way they don’t wildcard her though. They wouldn’t miss out on ratings like that.
@Kang the Conqueror That was good TV though, plus he can already redeem himself since he was one of the 30 fastest peeps.
@virnomine she wiped out early on the first stage in Vegas last year. Only girl who could beat that thing would be the rock climber girl, Megan Martin.
That obstacle is pretty terrible, I mean, the whole thing is kinda janky/crazy/dumb but, this year, so far that one stands out from what I’ve seen.