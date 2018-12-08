Getty Image

EA Sports has taken former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt off of the team’s virtual roster. Hunt was abruptly released by the Chiefs last Friday after a February incident in which a video captured him assaulting a 19-year-old woman in a Cleveland hotel.

TMZ obtained and released video footage of the event after the Chiefs and the NFL apparently were unable to do just that. The fallout of the video, in which Hunt pushed and later kicked a woman while she was on the ground, sent shockwaves around the NFL and caused the Chiefs to release the star running back.

A week later, word has now gotten out that Hunt will disappear from another major part of the NFL as well, as Madden NFL 19 has removed the running back from the game entirely.