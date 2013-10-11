Ken Shamrock Wants To Be A Pro Wrestler Again, Because Of Course He Does

Hey, remember Ken Shamrock? The UFC Hall of Famer and former WWF Intercontinental Champion who was once labeled as “the world’s most dangerous man” but has spent most of the 2000s in a depressing shame spiral of steroid arrests and shopping mall lady-punchings? He’s back, in fake fighting form!

Well, not exactly. After briefly trying to organize an Oceans Eleven-style takeover of the UFC 20th Anniversary show and getting verbally taken to the woodshed by Dana White, Ken got the message that maybe his MMA bridges are officially burned and decided to try crossing the ones that lead to pro wrestling.

Spoiler alert: those are pretty burned up, too.

From an interview with WGD Weekly:

“There are certain people that don’t want to see me back [in WWE] … I’ve been begging for somebody to give me an explanation why I’m not being considered to at least be a part of the Hall of Fame party, or get invited to some of the events that are going on. I’ve been pretty much blackballed, and I don’t know why. I don’t think I have any enemies, except Hunter – I didn’t think we didn’t get along, but I know we rubbed shoulders the wrong way. Maybe there’s jealousy, I don’t know. I would really love to come back and get that shot at the title. TNA. I didn’t have the time I needed to spend to work there. Now I have that time and I’m in great shape … I don’t have to worry about trimming my size down for fighting. I’m pretty much open to get back into pro wrestling, I just need somebody to give me an opportunity.”

What you’re saying is, “the people who run these promotions hate me, so I’ll take what I can get.” Cool. Sooo … I guess we aren’t going to see any Shamrock vs. CM Punk Lion’s Den matches?

If you missed Shamrock’s WWF run, here’s everything you need to know in one handy 20 second clip: