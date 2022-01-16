Kendrick Bourne got the New England Patriots’ first touchdown in their AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Sure, it came in the second half while the Bills already opened up a big lead — the touchdown and extra point made it 33-10 — but hey, it was a cool moment for Bourne, who reeled one in from Mac Jones on fourth-and-goal to keep the team’s slim hopes of a win alive.

You might notice at the very end of the clip that Bourne appears to be pointing to something on the ground and is kind of upset about it. Well, the NFL cut it off in their video because they’re a pro sports league that probably doesn’t want this on their socials, but someone at Highmark Stadium threw a dildo at him.

If you’re a longtime football fan, you might remember that this is not the first time we’ve seen this happen during a Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo. Back in 2016, someone threw a dildo onto the field while Chris Hogan caught a screen pass and tried to punch one in against the Bills’ defense. Tom Brady — who, you might remember, played for the Patriots at one point — said of the incident, “I thought it was funny the ref didn’t want to pick it up. He was kicking it. Nobody wanted to reach down and grab it.” There is no word on whether or not that dildo did anything before the game to improve its circulation in the cold Buffalo weather.