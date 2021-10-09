Kenneth Walker III is one of the baddest men in college football. The standout running back for Michigan State entered Saturday’s game against Rutgers as one of the best and most dangerous running backs in the country, something that was on display during the third quarter when he ripped off a 94-yard touchdown run.

The Spartan offensive line did an outstanding job opening up a hole for him to run through, and from there, Walker made magic happen. Multiple Scarlet Knight defenders looked silly trying to take him down, and by the time Walker got to midfield, it was obvious no one was going to stop him from scoring.

To celebrate that, Walker waved goodbye to the entire Rutgers defense while on his own 48-yard line. It was an easy stroll from there to put Sparty up, 28-13.

As called on Michigan State radio: pic.twitter.com/nfDkEwRs4l — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 9, 2021

As an added bonus, Walker and standout wide receiver Jalen Nailor celebrated before he even made it to the end zone. The paid dapped one another up while running side-by-side, with Walker sticking out his hand and Nailor showing him love.

Kenneth Walker and Jalen Nailor dap up mid-touchdown. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/3po3pWR8g0 — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) October 9, 2021

Guys tend to wait until they punch it in for six to celebrate, so this is a new one. The Spartans entered this game as one of the surprises of the 2021 college football season, going 5-0 to start the year and climbing to No. 11 in the AP Poll.