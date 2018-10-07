Getty Image

Khabib Nurmagomedov tapping out Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 wasn’t at the top of the headlines Sunday morning. The UFC Lightweight champion leapt into the crowd, causing an all-out brawl following the end of the bout.

Nurmagomedov bested McGregor with a rear-naked choke, then continued to berate the former double champion as he was restrained by referee Herb Dean. Nurmagomedov eventually targeted McGregor’s camp before he jumped out of the Octagon to attack McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, leading to both camps fighting inside and outside of the cage.

Three members of Nurmagomedov’s camp were arrested and later released, and more could be coming in the aftermath of the altercation.