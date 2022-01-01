Kirk Herbstreit drew the ire of college football fans for a comment he made on Saturday morning. While appearing on College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Herbstreit spoke about the rise in opt-outs among football players whose teams are not appearing in the College Football Playoff.

and, as befits a show that shouldn't even need to be on, the hosts are wilding out with "today's youth are entitled and it's the fault of video games" nonsense pic.twitter.com/4EdBFuTivH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2022

“What’s the difference, as a player, in saying these games are meaningless when, [Desmond Howard], we played in ‘meaningless games.'” Herbstreit asked. “I know you guys were here a lot. But, I just don’t understand, if you don’t make it to the playoff, how is it meaningless to play football and compete? Isn’t that what we do as football players? We compete? I don’t know if changing and expanding [the playoff] is gonna change anything, I really don’t. I think this era of player just doesn’t love football.”

Howard did add some perspective by saying much of this stems from players having a singular focus on winning a championship and that they don’t value other bowl games as a result, but followed it up by saying “kids don’t really care about that, they have a sense of entitlement, and it’s like, ‘if we’re not going to the one that matters, then it just doesn’t have as much value’ to them as it did us growing up.”

For context, Ohio State, one of the teams in the Rose Bowl, is without starters at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and defensive tackle because those players have stated their intent to focus on getting ready for the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s also been the case with other high-profile players like Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, who both skipped the Peach Bowl to do the same. While the New Year’s Six games that aren’t part of the playoff have long managed to avoid these sorts of widespread opt-outs, it hasn’t happened to this level in the past and has led to conversations about whether or not a rubicon has been crossed. (It must be stressed that, you know, there’s a pandemic happening right now, and there is no way to know how that impacted these decisions unless the players explicitly say it weighed into their decision.)

Of course, there’s having that conversation and then there’s accusing players of not loving football, particularly when these players are not compensated for the millions they generate in revenue beyond the recent steps forward in benefitting from name, image, and likeness opportunities. So he tried to explain himself and didn’t do himself a ton of favors.

Just wanted to clarify some of my comments from earlier today. Of course some players love the game the same today as ever. But some don’t. I’ll always love the players of this game and sorry if people thought I generalized or lumped them all into one category. pic.twitter.com/PS9Pu5rcoo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2022

“Not all of them,” Herbstreit said. “Let me put it to you this way: Every coach that I talk to in the country, when I’m breaking down a roster, I’m going over their two-deep in a production meeting, and one of the things they’ll say to me with a guy — like [Georgia linebacker] Nakobe Dean, ‘this guy loves ball.’ And then I’ll be like … when they first started to say that to me, I was like, ‘yeah.’ But now I’m starting to realize, no, this guy’s a gym rat. He’d be here even if we didn’t ask him to be here. And that’s becoming more rare, and the reason that’s becoming more rare is they have so many distractions — they have [cell phones], they have video games, they just don’t grow up with the same passion that I think we had. There are some that still do, but I don’t think as many.”