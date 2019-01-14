The A’s And MLB Are Trying To Convince Kyler Murray Not To Enter The NFL Draft

01.13.19

Getty Image

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray has a decision to make by Monday regarding his future in football. Murray, who was incredible in leading Oklahoma to the Playoff, already signed a minor league deal with the Oakland A’s after being drafted ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Murray’s contract gave him $4.8 million in bonus money from being taken ninth, which means he’s guaranteed to have that coming in, but there’s now a near consensus that he will be a late first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. That means he’s likely to get that much guaranteed on his NFL contract if he does indeed go — Lamar Jackson was taken 32nd overall a year ago and got $4.5 million guaranteed on his $9.4 million contract for that slot.

With that, the financials are likely in favor of the NFL as is what is clearly his desire to play football. However, the Oakland A’s and Major League Baseball are reportedly meeting with Murray on Sunday and are trying to figure out a way to get him to forego the draft and stick with the A’s, including restructuring his deal.

According to multiple reports, Murray is asking for a significant increase in guaranteed money from Oakland — as he should, given he has incredible leverage right now — although the number is in flux.

