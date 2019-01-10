Getty Image

Kyler Murray faces a very interesting decision this week. The Heisman Trophy winning Oklahoma quarterback has to choose whether he wants to enter the 2019 NFL Draft or report to spring training with the Oakland Athletics and begin his baseball career.

Murray was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft of the A’s and, as such, has a $4.88 million contract waiting for him if he chooses to play baseball. However, having just won the Heisman at Oklahoma and with the idea of what a starting quarterback in the NFL can be and look like, the 5’10 (listed) Murray may have more of a shot at being a high NFL Draft pick than he would’ve been five years ago.

That shift in the NFL, undoubtedly helped by the success of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens as a speedster dual threat with a smaller frame, has apparently made Murray, once a lock to play baseball, suddenly unsure. According to Henry Schulman and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the A’s expect that indecision to result in Murray declaring for the Draft on Sunday when the deadline arrives.