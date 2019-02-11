Kyler Murray Is ‘Fully Committing’ To The NFL Over Baseball

Getty Image

With spring training looming and the NFL Combine in the midst of it, Kyler Murray was eventually going to have to make a decision between playing baseball with the Oakland A’s or attempting to become an NFL quarterback.

The Heisman Trophy winner declared for the NFL Draft in January, but that was merely a formality to keep his options open going into February. However, the demands of the quarterback position mean he couldn’t attempt a Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders-esque feat of starring in both sports, and the A’s wanted a resolution in the near future — with the hopes, of course, he’d stick with baseball.

Unfortunately for Oakland, they are seeing their top 10 draft pick walk away from the $5 million deal he inked last summer as Murray announced on Monday he is “fully committing” to football and the NFL Draft process.