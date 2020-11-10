As much as Larry Fitzgerald is known for his longevity in the NFL and as one of the greatest wide receivers in league history, his reputation was equally built on his genuine care for the communities he’s part of. From Minnesota where he grew up to the University of Pittsburgh to Arizona where he’s played his entire career, Fitzgerald has ingratiated himself with fans in a real way.

That hasn’t changed during an NFL season in which stadium seats are sparsely filled and fan connection is harder to come by. Fitzgerald will join former ESPN personality Trey Wingo in a “Salute To Service” virtual panel on Tuesday evening in partnership with USAA, the financial services company dedicated to military members and their families. USAA customers will participate in an exclusive Q&A with Fitzgerald in the second of five such events throughout the NFL season. Participants can sign up and ask questions on the company’s website.

Fitzgerald spoke with Uproxx about the event, his commitment to servicemen and women this NFL season, and the Arizona Cardinals’ season so far.

The first thing I wanted to know is what it’s been like trying to connect with fans digitally this year as athletes and leagues have had to adapt to a new reality?

First off I want to thank USAA for giving me the platform in the first place to be able to connect with some of our service men and women, and it’s a pleasure to be able to work with such a wonderful organization that takes advantage of the opportunity (to connect with fans). This has been such an unbelievable year in terms of changes and differences, and being able to do things virtually, it’s been a little bit easier.

This would (normally) require me to drive out to Luke Air Force Base, you would have to organize a big auditorium to be able to fit everyone all in one place, and now if you have Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to connect and get people together. It brings people together from longer distances, it’s pretty easy to organize, so I think it’s a great workaround. Obviously, I would love to be in there shaking hands and taking pictures with the young people and really look them in the eye and tell them thank you. That would be more meaningful to me, but unfortunately we just don’t have that ability, so this is the next best thing, and USAA’s doing a great job bringing everybody together, so I’m really looking forward to the Salute to Service virtual lounge.

What excites you most about the work USAA does and the opportunity to give back your time and energy to these folks who have served in uniform and care so much about the NFL?

Join me for a virtual live chat on 11/10 at 7pm MT in the @USAA #SaluteToService Virtual Lounge. Military NFL fans, be sure to register and submit a question. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/EHuYbQzzS9 #USAAPartner pic.twitter.com/6Nhkc3Xwh7 — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) November 6, 2020

For as much as the armed forces do for us as a country, it’s great that USAA has been able to do something for them as well. Whether it’s insurance or banking or so many different platforms, they’re able to support military families around the world and they do a wonderful job. I’m really honored to be able to work with such a wonderful organization to put this together.