LARRY JOHNSON SUSPENDED FOR 2 WKS

Kansas City Chiefs running back and noted petulant bastard Larry Johnson was suspended for two weeks after calling random people the British slang word for “cigarette.” The Chiefs cited “conduct detrimental to the club” in barring Johnson from team activities until November 9th, and there’s speculation that LJ might be cut from the team entirely.

Somebody from Sirius NFL Radio asked former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer what he thought of Johnson’s antics, probably because Schottenheimer’s not really doing much of anything right now.

“Let me ask you this, of the other 31 teams in the National Football League, who in the world is going to bring him into their locker room? Whether they’re losing or, certainly they won’t if they’re winning. But, to me, the guy doesn’t have the skill level to warrant the kind of b.s. that they’re putting up with out there and I would not be surprised to see them run him right out of town.” –via The Huddle.

Johnson turns 30 this month, and with the exception of two seasons, never really lived up to his first-round billing. And now he’s walking around demeaning people on Twitter and in the media? What a fag.