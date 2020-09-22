It’s a big day for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the organization opened Allegiant Stadium in style with a clash against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While the early going wasn’t kind to the Raiders in falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Jon Gruden’s team showed signs of life and, with 1:44 left in the first half, Derek Carr found Zay Jones for a 15-yard touchdown to slash the deficit to 17-14.

That was a positive for the Raiders by any description but, after Jones scored, he led the team in a COVID-themed touchdown celebration by seemingly breaking out the (imaginary) hand sanitizer for himself and his teammates.

In the world of pre-planned touchdown celebrations, this certainly isn’t the worst, and one wonders if this was assigned only to Jones or if the entire team was planning to use it at some point. This was the first catch of the night for Jones, who had not scored a touchdown since 2018, but he picked a good time to do it and perhaps informed others about the use of hand sanitizer. Given the state of the pandemic in the United States, it certainly isn’t a bad thing to bring awareness to while scoring an important touchdown.