With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 166 – Velasquez Vs. Dos Santos III

Tomorrow night at UFC 166, UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez and former Heavyweight Champion and No. 1 contender Junior dos Santos will further cement the legacy of their exciting and entertaining rivalry with a third and hopefully not final fight for the main event of UFC 166 in Houston. The two first met in a title fight at UFC on Fox in 2011, as dos Santos upset Velasquez with a first round knockout that remains the champ’s only loss. Velasquez would eventually win his title back at UFC 155 last December with a unanimous decision in an otherwise incredible main event.
So here we are, on the eve of what everyone expects to be another classic fight between two great heavyweights, as they headline a card filled with plenty of potential for an evening of great fights. Most importantly, I’m hoping that the other heavyweight fights will come through for us, because once the main event is over, the winner will likely face another stiff before we’re left with Velasquez-dos Santos IV. I’m not saying that would be a bad thing, but repetition gets boring, damn it.
In the meantime, you can check out my never-wrong predictions now or wait to read along with the fights, as we’ll be meeting here tomorrow at 6:15 PM ET for the Online Preliminaries, followed by the Fox Sports 1 Preliminaries at 8 PM ET and the UFC 166 PPV at 10 PM ET, for yet another of our award-winning live discussion. As always, you can check out our good friend Lobster Mobster’s UFC 166 primer right here, and we’ll see you all tomorrow night.
Prediction: Okay, I’m going to break from my previously worthless protocol and pick the guy making his debut. Kyoji Horiguchi it is.
Prediction: I’m going to take the new guy again in Andre Fili. Jeremy Larsen has lost his last two, and I’m tired of hitching my wagon to the “bounceback.”
Prediction: His name is Rioooooo and he dances on the sand… sorry, I love Duran Duran.
Prediction: Amagov for the win. I can’t ignore menacing facial hair like that.
Prediction: This is a fight for a job, as both fighters have lost their last three and there’s no spot on the UFC roster for the loser of four straight. I’m going to take Noons in this one, because Sotiropoulos has lost two of those last three by KO and TKO. It hasn’t been pretty.
Prediction: I’m a sucker for a nickname, so I’m taking Jessica “Evil” Eye here. Mostly because there are several other ways that nickname could (and probably will) go and this is my apology in advance for us being children.
Prediction: I’m going to regret this, but I’m giving myself one “bounceback” pick for UFC 166 and I’m making it Marquardt.
Prediction: CB Dollaway attended the Adult Video Awards. That has nothing to do with this PPV or anything at all really, but I’m picking him because of that.
Prediction: I love John Dodson. I’ll pick him every time, even his eventual next fight against Demetrious Johnson that he’ll probably lose.
Prediction: I want Shawn Jordan to be the new Roy Nelson, the guy who is simply fun to watch and we hope wins fight after fight to earn an unexpected but well-deserved shot at the championship. At least that’s how we wanted Nelson’s path to go.
Prediction: This is a tough one, because I thought Melendez looked great in his UFC debut against Benson Henderson, but I also really enjoy watching Diego Sanchez fight. I’m going to pick Melendez, only because I want him to become a strong challenger to Henderson’s UFC Lightweight Title.
Prediction: Roy’s my boy, but I think Cormier takes this one because it just makes sense. That way he’ll get the next title shot against the winner of Velasquez-dos Santos and the loser will get a break, fight another easy opponent and set us up perfectly for Velasquez-dos Santos IV.
Prediction: I don’t know, this is so tough. I’m just going to close my eyes and pull a piece of paper from this hat in front of me that you can’t see but have to trust exists, and the name I drew is Cain Velasquez. That’s science, folks.
Great card…….but not the GREATEST CARD EVAAA. I wish JDS would have worked more than a minute or two on his clinch work, especially if his strategy was to back up into the cage and block Cain’s fist with his face. Gil vs Sanchez was insane.
Whoa… did Dana just compliment Big Country?
Honestly think they have played up these fights way too much this evening. What are they trying to sell that we don’t know already?
really Dana? THIS was the greatest card UFC has EVER put on?
Yes Joe it does make sense. When all you do is lean on a guy and throw short little punches your cardio isn’t affected greatly.
I’ve always respected the ability to take stupid amounts of pain.
Is Jr even throwing the left hand? Or is it just elbows from that side?
Jr is opened up…
Jr has lost about 20% of his speed…
Not to mention, he can’t even keep his hands up anymore.
Deja Vu time…
I hate fighters who just grind a fight like this. I don’t expect a blood bath but I do expect more than just leaning on a guy.
Looks pretty much like a replay of their last fight.
Yeah, I don’t believe Jr is “pacing himself”. I just think its a so-so fight…
well that escalated quickly…
… and the Sox take it. Time to start the main event!
Main event time.
My ideal situation for this fight? About 3 rounds with a solid finish.
I wonder if the UFC will fuck around long enough to see if the BoSox seal this?
Way to go, Cormier!
We went from “Fight of the Night” to “Definitely Not Fight of the Night”.
I want my “free” back for that…
Pity the crowd… Mendez/Sanchez, then a long break, then this…
Yeah, Roy Nelson seems like a cool dude, but his past few fights have been GD dog shit.
For heavyweights, if it goes to round three, they should be injected with epinephrine before the round starts.
Well that slowed down quickly…
Oooo, lordy, methinks gas tanks are on “E”.
If they put Roy Nelson on a Duck Dynasty tshirt, do you think anyone would tell the difference?
This grappling is somehow confusing me?
No, but I fucked up my back and am on time-released morphine.
have you been drinking like me?
really? Crowds still sing along to this song?
Did no one break into the Mony-Mony-esque call of “SALT! WHERES THE MF SALT!” between lines in the chorus?
True story, I was in a semi-crowded midwest bar recently and “Margaritaville” came on the music feed. NO ONE SANG ALONG. I shed a tear of joy.
Well, we probably just saw fight of the night, maybe we will see KO of night now? :D
We have 2 fights to know. The frontrunner is Dodson as of now.
Sorry everyone, just got my internet back.
Oh, dude, that’s fucked. I haz a sorry.
Jay Staffin has the ambulance concession
Speaking of late stoppages…
Unbelievable, fight was so good; couldn’t post. Just in awe
I know, right?
This was funny
Severn/Shamrock 2 (UFC 9) has been DETHRONED! (sarcasm)
HOLY SHIT! BRILLIANT!
can we get 2 more rounds?
HOLY SHIT THAT FIGHT
HHHHHHHHOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
FIGHT OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE!
THIS FIGHT
shouldve just beat him out,
its just a flesh wound ref!
By Kahless’ Beard! The Loco has gone plaid!
I expect Sanchez to win via yesing followed by knee to the head.
here’s another one for ya!
I was referring to calling in the doctor during the round.
your feed going all freeze-framey, too?
Wow. Great way to end a round!
Can we call Diego the “Loco-motive”?