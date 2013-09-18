With Leather’s Watch This: Matt Harvey Is Here To Talk About Qualcomm

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Injured New York Mets ace Matt Harvey was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show earlier today, but when you actually listen to the interview, it’s apparent that he was simply there to promote Qualcomm. From the very beginning, it seemed like Harvey was rather disinterested in answering fun, casual questions about whatever, and maybe that’s just how he is and less of a statement on his intentions.

But after a minute or so, as Patrick does his job and asks actual question about the thing that people are most concerned about – Harvey’s injured arm – the young pitcher refuses to answer anything that doesn’t have to do with his sponsor, Qualcomm. Qualcomm.

