LeBron James Announces His Return To Cleveland In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Essay

Well, all the ridiculous specualtion can finally end: LeBron James is returning to Cleveland to once again play for the Cavaliers. He made the announcement in an essay published on Sports Illustrated’s website. LeBron writes:
Before anyone ever cared where I would play basketball, I was a kid from Northeast Ohio. It’s where I walked. It’s where I ran. It’s where I cried. It’s where I bled. It holds a special place in my heart. People there have seen me grow up. I sometimes feel like I’m their son. Their passion can be overwhelming. But it drives me. I want to give them hope when I can. I want to inspire them when I can. My relationship with Northeast Ohio is bigger than basketball. I didn’t realize that four years ago. I do now.
I’m doing this essay because I want an opportunity to explain myself uninterrupted. I don’t want anyone thinking: He and Erik Spoelstra didn’t get along. … He and Riles didn’t get along. … The Heat couldn’t put the right team together. That’s absolutely not true.
I’m not having a press conference or a party. After this, it’s time to get to work.
When I left Cleveland, I was on a mission. I was seeking championships, and we won two. But Miami already knew that feeling. Our city hasn’t had that feeling in a long, long, long time. My goal is still to win as many titles as possible, no question. But what’s most important for me is bringing one trophy back to Northeast Ohio.
But this is not about the roster or the organization. I feel my calling here goes above basketball. I have a responsibility to lead, in more ways than one, and I take that very seriously. My presence can make a difference in Miami, but I think it can mean more where I’m from. I want kids in Northeast Ohio, like the hundreds of Akron third-graders I sponsor through my foundation, to realize that there’s no better place to grow up. Maybe some of them will come home after college and start a family or open a business. That would make me smile. Our community, which has struggled so much, needs all the talent it can get.
In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have.
I’m ready to accept the challenge. I’m coming home.
So Dan Gilbert’s dumb letter didn’t come back to haunt him after all. Go figure. You can read the full essay here.
Shortly after the SI story went live, LeBron made a more social media-friendly announcement via Instagram:
Congrats, Cleveland. Even to black-hearted cynics like me, this is pretty damn awesome.
Well shit, Congrats to Cleveland.
I’ll always appreciate what Lebron did here and I will always be a Heat fan, I’ve been one since the days of Glen and Timmy and Zo.(Fuck band wagoners)
I’m dissapointed but not that bitter, the dude is an amazing athlete and its been a joy to watch him play.
Well put; others in Miami seem a little more…… angry.
LeBron is now officially tops the list of people I hate. Others on this list include: Kanye, Obama, Kevin Hart, and Justin Bieber.
Wait, all these people are black. I’m RAYCESS AS FAWK.
You’re in trouble if you’re a Redskins fan too :)
You can’t just pawn Bieber off on us like that! He’s white! Own Justin Bieber, white people. He’s all yours.
@my name is URL …sorry bud, The Biebs is yours buddy! We traded him in the last Racial Draft for El DeBarge and a 40 of O.E.
If it makes you feel any better, per TMZ, he just got engaged to Selena Gomez moments ago – so maybe you can broker a deal with the Hispanics in the next Draft.
That fucking song is never going away.
Well, that is really a class act. I tip my hat to him.
In other news, the immortal Spurs are now set to to win another four championships in five years.
Welcome home Bron
I just can’t ever support him again. Good for Cleveland fans, though.
Also, he writes: “I’m not having a press conference or a party.” No, you’re right Lebron, you’re not.
However …
You are writing an essay in the most popular sports magazine ever, to talk about how much you love the very city you left hanging for the off-chance to chase Jordan, Kobe, Earving, and Magic in terms of all-time greatness.
He had to announce it somehow tho.
Eh. You gotta leave home to figure out how to be man.
I thought Earvin was Magic?
@TheRazz Passenger pigeon only. Everything else is just showboating.
I think he meant Erving as in Julius “Dr. J” Erving.
The city he left hanging? I’m not even a Lebron fan, but I’m tired of hearing this shit. He didn’t owe anything to Cleveland. He gave them eight years to build a team around him, single-handedly got them to the Finals and then got dumped on harder than just about anyone has ever been dumped on for going to another team. The people of Cleveland should be ecstatic that he’s coming back, because just about everyone there acted like grade-A assholes when he left.
ESPN must be pissed that they didnt break it first.
SI didn’t break it either. Caroline’s Cupcakes did.
After the shitstorm that LeBron got following ‘The Decision’ (not that is wasn’t deserved), I’m sure he wanted to release this news to ANY outlet other than ESPN.
Taking his talents back to Lake Erie.
Hmm Cajun boy didnt you write a piece a couple weeks ago rating Cleveland the number one team he wouldnt be joining? Anyway Welcome Home Lebron Kind proud to say I live in Akron again
That piece of shit Dan Gilbert doesnt deserve this. I hope he chokes on Chlorine.
No he does not but great fans like me do. Enrico deserves this.
@ Enrico Pallazzo
Good luck to the Cavs, I’m glad you leased him to us.
What a ball dribbler.
Don’t really know what to make of this. Why is everyone sucking him off for going back to his old team?
Bron and JFF?…luuuucky.
You know what’s funny? Calipari turned down 80 million dollars and the opportunity to coach LeBron, Kyrie, and Andrew Wiggins. LOL!
You mean LeBron, Kyrie and Kevin Love?
One step at a time! It would be rude to send Love out Minnesota during White History Month though you have to admit.
Rebranding!
I’ll admit, I never thought he would go back to Cleveland. Best guess is that family/inner circle spurred Decision 2.0. But that press release… err, essay… doesn’t tell me anything.
At least now the NBA can stop giving the Cavs number 1 pick in the draft by default now. In other news, I hate Lebron about half as much as I did yesterday. I still can’t stand him, but I wouldn’t shiv him in the men’s room.
He wanted to be closer to his mom and step dad Delonte.
Poor Delonte. Why won’t Lebron just have a catch with him? Let him in Lebron. Let. Him. In.
What I wanna know now is: Who does everybody think is gonna win the East?
Cleveland has to be the favorite, the only teams that are maybe close are Chicago and Indiana, but there’s too many moves to be made yet, for instance if Love ends up in Cleveland there’s no question they become the clear favorites in the east.
That depends on what trades are made and how the rest of free agency plays out. You have to assume Bosh is leaving Miami to go to Houston for big money, so Miami is going to be awful next year. I could see this playing out a number of different ways. If Melo goes to the Bulls and the Pacers resign Lance then the Bulls would be the favorites followed by the Cavs, Pacers, and Wizards. If Melo stays with the Knicks and the Pacers resign Lance it could be Cavs, Pacers, Wizards, and then Bulls. If Lance bolts and the Pacers not replace him with a comparable player you can drop the Pacers out of the top 4. All of this is assuming that the Cavs don’t immediately trade Wiggins and Bennett to the Timberwolves for Love. If that trade happens the Cavs are not only the favorites to win the East but to win it all.
The Raptors.