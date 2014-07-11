LeBron James Announces His Return To Cleveland In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Essay

LeBron James
07.11.14

Screen Shot 2014-07-11 at 11.23.14 AM

Well, all the ridiculous specualtion can finally end: LeBron James is returning to Cleveland to once again play for the Cavaliers. He made the announcement in an essay published on Sports Illustrated’s website. LeBron writes:

Before anyone ever cared where I would play basketball, I was a kid from Northeast Ohio. It’s where I walked. It’s where I ran. It’s where I cried. It’s where I bled. It holds a special place in my heart. People there have seen me grow up. I sometimes feel like I’m their son. Their passion can be overwhelming. But it drives me. I want to give them hope when I can. I want to inspire them when I can. My relationship with Northeast Ohio is bigger than basketball. I didn’t realize that four years ago. I do now.

I’m doing this essay because I want an opportunity to explain myself uninterrupted. I don’t want anyone thinking: He and Erik Spoelstra didn’t get along. … He and Riles didn’t get along. … The Heat couldn’t put the right team together. That’s absolutely not true.

I’m not having a press conference or a party. After this, it’s time to get to work.

When I left Cleveland, I was on a mission. I was seeking championships, and we won two. But Miami already knew that feeling. Our city hasn’t had that feeling in a long, long, long time. My goal is still to win as many titles as possible, no question. But what’s most important for me is bringing one trophy back to Northeast Ohio.

But this is not about the roster or the organization. I feel my calling here goes above basketball. I have a responsibility to lead, in more ways than one, and I take that very seriously. My presence can make a difference in Miami, but I think it can mean more where I’m from. I want kids in Northeast Ohio, like the hundreds of Akron third-graders I sponsor through my foundation, to realize that there’s no better place to grow up. Maybe some of them will come home after college and start a family or open a business. That would make me smile. Our community, which has struggled so much, needs all the talent it can get.

In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have.

I’m ready to accept the challenge. I’m coming home.

So Dan Gilbert’s dumb letter didn’t come back to haunt him after all. Go figure. You can read the full essay here.

Shortly after the SI story went live, LeBron made a more social media-friendly announcement via Instagram:

Congrats, Cleveland. Even to black-hearted cynics like me, this is pretty damn awesome.

LeBron James
Cleveland LeBron James sports illustrated

