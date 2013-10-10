Lennox Lewis Might Be Paid HOW MUCH To Fight A Klitschko Brother?

Lennox Lewis is one of the rare professional fighters who went out on top, as he retired in 2004 with the WBC, IBO, The Ring, QVC, KFC, GOP, LMNOP and A2M heavyweight titles, after he defeated Vitali Klitschko via TKO in his very last fight, way back on June 21, 2003. Ten years later, Lewis is still remembered as one of boxing’s greatest heavyweights, while Klitschko has successfully defended his WBC Heavyweight title nine times since winning it in 2008. Obviously, neither of these men needs any sort of interaction with the other today, short of, “Man, 2003… remember Uncle Kracker? What were we thinking!”
Alas, this is boxing we’re talking about, and naturally someone has, at the very least, asked the question: “What if these two fought today?” And yesterday, Eurosport Tweeted the incredibly ridiculous and totally asinine reality.
Words escape me, so appropriate GIF responses:
Uncle Cracker was riding the coattails of Kid Rock Mania. Fortunately we found a cure for that around 2007. Turns out it’s a combination of MASSIVE doses of penicillin and use of ear plugs.
But I just heard him on the radio the other day!
Kracker’s into country music is still my favorite. “She thinks Kracker’s sexy when the sun goes down!”
Burnsy they call that a “flair up”. Don’t have sex with anyone who isn’t already infected (Brandon would seem appropriate) and double-down on the antibiotics until it passes.
I get the confusion, but not the anger. Lewis, at 48, who hasn’t thrown a punch in anger in a decade, would get annihilated by either Klitschko, but hey, I’d step into the ring with a Klitschko for $100,000,000, too. But why so angry?
If I remember correctly, Klitschko was winning that fight with Lewis but, the fight was stopped due to a cut or, some other nonsense. Could be wrong but, I remember all the outrage after their last fight.
If I remember correctly that was a gruesome cut, but below the eyes so everyone bitched about it. I should look that up but I just ate.
There’s an Ass 2 Mouth title? Did Klitschko beat *Googles ‘ass to mouth’ – WARNING – DO GOOGLE ‘ASS TO MOUTH’ for it?