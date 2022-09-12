Despite the Dallas Cowboys‘ lackluster Sunday Night Football showing, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Micah Parsons opened the 2022 season looking as dominant and explosive as last year, when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He record a pair of sacks, both of which came on third downs in the redzone against Tom Brady, marking the first time since Antwan Barnes in 2010 that someone has recorded multiple sacks on Brady in the redzone in the same game.

Sacking Tom Brady in the red zone in hard. Doing it twice in one game? Rare. Micah Parsons is the first player to do it in 12 years. The last: Antwan Barnes in 2010. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) September 12, 2022

On one play, however, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, who impressed in his own right with 23 touches for 137 yards, bested Parsons while helping out in pass protection.

Parsons deserves credit for overwhelming the lineman to the point of Fournette’s services being required. He clearly took objection to the tweet and play itself going firal, venturing to Twitter to vocalize his malcontent.

Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 12, 2022

Fournette’s retort to Parson’s gripes was simple and effective. Not a single word was typed.

Basketball will always be my favorite sport to watch and cover, but this sort of banter is one advantage entertainment-wise the NFL probably holds over the NBA, for instance. You’re rarely going to see posting like this derived from a singular NBA game because they occur almost daily. There’s not enough time for this stuff to remain relevant over a prolonged period, whereas the NFL’s weekly schedule gives everyone lots of time to stew over the previous game’s occurrences.

Fournette’s dominated on the ground and online over the past 18 hours.