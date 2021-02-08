Among the stars of the night for the Bucs in their dominant 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs on Sunday was Leonard Fournette. The former LSU standout and Jags first round pick was released prior to the season where he signed with the Bucs to share backfield duties with Ronald Jones II.

Against Kansas City, Fournette got the starring role in the backfield, catching four passes for 46 yards and toting the rock 16 times for 89 yards, headlined by this 27 yard touchdown run that all but sealed the game in the third quarter.

For a running back who, while still young, has a lot of tread on his tires from heavy carry numbers dating back to his high school career, it was terrific to see him perform the way he did on the biggest stage. Fournette’s physicality was on display, but so was his effectiveness in space, showcased on his receptions out of the backfield and the way he hit the outside and burst to the end zone untouched on his TD run.

After the game, as has been the case in recent years, the confetti that rained down on the field in celebration of Tampa’s home victory in the Super Bowl was adorned with past tweets from players and their families. Among them was this 2014 proclamation from a then senior in high school Leonard Fournette, among the top recruits in the country and signed to LSU.

Can't wait til I play in that Super Bowl 😁 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 3, 2014

Seven years later, he fulfilled that dream and made good on it, playing one of the best games of his professional career and showing the versatility in his game. After Sunday’s win, Fournette had just one thing to say about himself.

Never mind it’s Super Bowl Lenny Now…. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 8, 2021

Super Bowls don’t come around all that often for players, Tom Brady aside, and Fournette made sure to take advantage of his opportunity and now you can just call that man Super Bowl Lenny.