‘Leprechaun: Origins’ Starring WWE’s Hornswoggle Has A Deadly Serious, Swoggle-Free Trailer

As we deftly reported around this time last year, WWE Studios dropped a lot of money and their signature dwarf into a gritty reboot of the Leprechaun film series. If you aren’t a WWE fan, the move makes perfect sense. They wanted to make a movie about a leprechaun, so they used the one they already had on their payroll.
The film stars Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as ‘Hornswoggle.’ He started off as a leprechaun named ‘Little Bastard’ who lived under the ring and would occasionally be used as a weapon, but eventually became a mute child (?) and the bastard son of Vince McMahon. That turned out to be a ruse, though, as he was actually pro wrestler FINLAY’s son, and eventually he asked Santa Claus for the ability to speak and joined a rock band. Wrestling is weird.
Leprechaun: Origins has a trailer. That’s what we’re getting at. Via Entertainment Weekly:
According to an official synopsis, Leprechaun: Origins concerns two young couples who, while backpacking through the Irish countryside, “quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be be when [a] town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.”
Word has it that the reboot is a considerably more serious affair than the original, Warwick Davis-starring movies, which included 1997′s Leprechaun 4: In Space and 2000′s Ice-T-featuring Leprechaun: In the Hood.
I love the adjective “Ice-T-featuring.” Adverb? Regardless, I want to describe everything I can that way. I had a great Ice-T-featuring sit on my porch today!
Anyway, here’s the exclusive trailer. Spoiler alert: the killer is actually a midget in a bull costume, and he kills the teens by ramming into their butts with his horns.
Hopefully this becomes popular so we can see Leprechaun Vs Santa’s Slay.
