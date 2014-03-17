Let This Local Reporter’s Thumb Show You The First Blooper Of The NCAA Tournament

You can’t blame WJAR reporter Frank Carpano for being a little off his game yesterday as he was reporting Providence’s huge Big East Tournament victory, what with there being so little time for us all to prepare between last night’s NCAA Tournament bracket announcement and the start of the action on Wednesday. But things got a little confusing for the veteran reporter and his home studio in transition yesterday, leading to some Grade A blooper footage of Carpano shaking his thumb at the camera in what can only be described as frustrated goofishness.

The only thing that it’s missing is some violent cursing, but it’s St. Patrick’s Day, so I guess we’re bound to get plenty of that from everything else in our lives today. You’re off the hook for now, Carpano.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T to Larry Brown Sports)