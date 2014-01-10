Let’s Take A Long, Thorough Look At Paulina Gretzky’s Golf Swing

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.10.14 12 Comments

We all know how talented Paulina Gretzky is. She’s got the best Instagram account in the world, is a top-shelf cosplayer and entertainment media’s leading cause of bad hockey puns. She’s also engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that she’s good enough at stuff and into golf enough to have a killer golf swing.

For your thorough analysis, here’s Paulina Gretzky’s golf swing.

Maybe Paulina’s popular and talented enough to make running clothes the new hot golf fashion. I’m actually pretty surprised that she wore what she did, as I think I’ve only seen her in bikinis and ball gowns.

