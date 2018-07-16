Getty Image

Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to contract holdouts by this point, but this summer appears to be getting more serious than before. The Steelers running back and his representation have lobbied for a new deal for the top back in the league to no avail, and it seems a holdout that extends into the regular season is on the horizon if he fails to get a new deal before Week 1.

Bell has held out of training camp each of the last few seasons and basically missed all of preseason, showing up in time to suit up for the regular season. On Monday it was reported that the two sides had failed to reach an agreement before the 4 p.m. deadline for the league’s franchise tags, which means Bell will likely get the Steelers’ designation for the second straight season.

That’s reportedly not good enough for Bell and his agent, as both said ominous things about his future with the Steelers on Monday afternoon.