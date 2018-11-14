Watch As Steelers Players Plundered Le’Veon Bell’s Locker For Shoes And Gear Now That His Season Is Over

11.14.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@JFowlerESPN

Le’Veon Bell had until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to end his holdout and return to the Pittsburgh Steelers or else his season would officially end. As that deadline came and went with the star back nowhere to be found in Pittsburgh, the Steelers could finally move on in total from the saga.

James Conner has taken over for Bell and performed admirably in his stead, and the Steelers remain at the top of the AFC North standings. With Bell done for the year, the Steelers decided to have something of a cleansing ritual in the locker room on Wednesday. His now-former teammates took his nameplate off the locker and, as Ed Bouchette so eloquently put it, began “plundering” his locker for all his gear.

