Lil Wayne Brought A Gun To A Miami Heat Game And Doesn't Understand Why That Might Be Weird

Sure, Lil’ Wayne is one of the most prolific rappers of all time, but his days off almost exclusively involve the following:

1. Go to an NBA game, try to sit in the front row whether he has a ticket or not

2. Wear something unusual with way too many diamonds on it, because YOLO or whatever

3. Change team allegiances on the fly based on whoever’s popular or winning

4. Do something stupid to draw negative attention to himself

5. Get asked to move/leave/be quiet

6. Go home and complain about it on Twitter

7. Have enough of his 10 million Twitter followers favorite or retweet the complaint that it becomes national news, and people have to start apologizing.

In the spirit of Wayne’s most recent day off:

You’ve got to love that over 6,000 people’s favorite tweet is the one where Lil’ Wayne left a basketball game in a huff and censored the F-word with wacky symbols.

Wayne’s Tweet didn’t include the full story, which … uh, also comes to us via Twitter:

What, no hashtag on gun? How will people who search for “gun” on Twitter know about your Lil’ Wayne story??

A spokesperson for the Heat says Wayne wasn’t asked to leave and just decided to leave on his own, but I haven’t seen it on Twitter anywhere so I can’t believe it until it’s in 140 characters or fewer. The lesson we can learn here is twofold; firstly, if you’re at a basketball game and you live in a country where people keep getting shot at school and work and sporting events, you should probably not bring a gun/threaten people with your gun/pantomime to strangers that you have a gun. Secondly, stop letting Lil’ Wayne into basketball games.

