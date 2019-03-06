Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Refutes The Report About Kyler Murray Struggling At The NFL Combine

03.06.19

Kyler Murray’s first and only season as the starting quarterback at the University of Oklahoma could not have gone much better. While the team’s year came to an end at the hands of Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Murray completely lit up defenses en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Sooners to a Big 12 championship.

There was plenty of intrigue surrounding Murray from the jump, both because he was a Texas high school legend and because he looked primed to spend one year in college before joining the Oakland Athletics, which drafted him ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft. Murray ended up wrestling with his decision, and earlier this year, decided he wanted to focus on playing in the NFL instead.

Murray went to the 2019 NFL Combine last week, and while he did not participate in drills, his height was measured and he met with some front offices. That second thing led to Charley Casserly of NFL Network reporting that Murray was the source of “the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback,” citing issues with his leadership and ability to diagnose defenses.

