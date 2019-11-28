A Power Outage At Bears-Lions Interrupted The Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

A power outage interrupted the early football game on Thanksgiving Day, and it wasn’t just Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears to blame. Chicago traveled to Detroit to play the Lions, and the first half featured undrafted rookie David Blough looking very comfortable against the Bears defense.

Thanksgiving Day games often have Super Bowl-style halftime shows with special guests, and this game was no different as country act Brothers Osbourne took the stage with the Lions up 17-10. A few notes into the song, however, the screen cut to grey and the music suddenly stopped.

The audible ‘awww’ from the crowd almost sounds too perfect to be real, but it was. Fans on the field for the halftime show looked incredibly confused, as did the musicians on the stage. What followed was an extremely awkward few minutes as the Fox broadcast wasn’t sure what was going to happen.

The football gods telling us we don't need so many elaborate, non-Super Bowl halftime shows pic.twitter.com/rUjw5isVqY — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) November 28, 2019

It was especially uncomfortable for the musicians and dancers on the stage behind the duo, as a giant sheet was hung up over them.

Fox showed the scene as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman debated what to do live on air, wondering whether they should just keep talking about David Blough.