At this point in the season, anyone winning the Heisman Trophy other than LSU signal caller Joe Burrow would be a total shock. Burrow has been a monster for the Tigers this season, orchestrating their potent offense and leading the squad to an undefeated regular season, one which saw them win the SEC West in large part thanks to a 46-point outing in a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Burrow’s passing numbers have been ridiculous, with the former Ohio State quarterback completing a ludicrous 78.6 percent of his passes for 4,366 yards, 44 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He’s shown off the ability to run a little as well, to the tune of 248 yards and three scores on the ground.

As we learned on Saturday, he can apparently haul in passes as well. LSU faced off against Georgia in the SEC title game, and Burrow was tasked with picking apart one of the nastiest defenses in America. But because he’s been beyond locked in all season, even when Burrow isn’t able to complete a pass, he’s still capable of doing what he did early on in the first quarter. One of his passes was batted at the line of scrimmage, but he was able to haul in the pigskin and scamper for a first down.

Just like they drew it up! Joe Burrow finds Joe Burrow for the first down 😅 pic.twitter.com/gN8cZWA2uH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2019

It’s one hell of a play by Burrow to pick up the necessary yardage for the first. Still, while he’s able to do this, it’s safe to assume the Tigers will stick with having him throw the football instead.