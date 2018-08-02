Did ‘Madden NFL 19’ Censor A Song To Leave Out Colin Kaepernick?

#Big Sean #Madden #NFL
Associate Editor
08.02.18

Getty Image

It goes without saying, but the relationship between Colin Kaepernick and the NFL is in a bad place right now. Not necessarily Kaepernick and the various teams that play football, mind you, but Kaepernick and the league itself. Most notably, Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, arguing its owners have colluded to keep him out of the league.

While that’s been going on, a video that has made the rounds in the last day makes it sound like the league is using its well-renowned video game series to swipe at Kaepernick.

According to a clip from Twitter user @jeanclervil, “Big Bank” by YG features a curious edit and a second or two of dead space in Madden NFL 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Madden#NFL
TAGSBig SeanCOLIN KAEPERNICKmaddenMadden 19NFLYG

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP