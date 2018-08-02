Getty Image

It goes without saying, but the relationship between Colin Kaepernick and the NFL is in a bad place right now. Not necessarily Kaepernick and the various teams that play football, mind you, but Kaepernick and the league itself. Most notably, Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, arguing its owners have colluded to keep him out of the league.

While that’s been going on, a video that has made the rounds in the last day makes it sound like the league is using its well-renowned video game series to swipe at Kaepernick.

According to a clip from Twitter user @jeanclervil, “Big Bank” by YG features a curious edit and a second or two of dead space in Madden NFL 19.