Getty Image

The Madden 19 soundtrack is hip-hop heavy and full of tracks from some of music’s biggest voices. EA Sports announced the soundtrack to Madden 19 on Wednesday morning, with Migos leading the way with a pair of songs, including an exclusive track they recorded for the Madden 19 soundtrack.

A total of seven songs on the list have never been heard before, including tracks from ASAP Ferg, Desiigner, Innanet James, Pell, Yo Gotti, and Young M.A. Migos actually has two songs on the playlist, while other major names like Cardi B, Desiigner, and Post Malone are also on the initial list of artists.

The biggest news is that EA Sports is making music even more important in its latest release. New tracks will be added to the soundtrack after its release as a “Songs of the Month” feature that will bring the latest tunes to the playlist and give the game even more variety. Steve Akoi was hired to compose original music for the game’s pre-game and halftime shows. Even Madden’s story mode, Longshot, will have an original score from Emmy-winning compose John Debney and will also feature its own soundtrack.

Here’s a complete list of the tracks for the game’s initial release: