Getty Image

The best part of Madden season is, undoubtedly, the videos of people getting super frustrated by things happening in the video game that just can’t happen in real life. We haven’t quite gotten to the point where those sorts of videos have hit social media, but thanks to one apparent Kansas City Chiefs fan, we get a potential sign of what’s to come.

Patrick Mahomes is on the cover of Madden NFL 20, which drops on Aug. 2. As such, Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, is going to be really, really good in the game. What we probably didn’t expect was for him to be capable of stuff that the greatest individual Madden athlete of all time, Michael Vick from Madden 2004, was able to do.

Here is a video of Mahomes running around in the backfield after a snap — which is realistic enough — before flicking his wrist and unleashing a bomb down the field.