The Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens squared off on Friday evening in their Stanley Cup Semifinal series. Things are all tied up, 1-1, and late in the third period, Vegas looked like it was going to swipe a game off of the Canadiens in Montreal. The team was up, 2-1, thanks to a goal by Alex Pietrangelo early on in the third, and held onto that lead for much of the frame.

Then, with just under two minutes left, Marc-Andre Fleury left his net to skate into the defensive zone and attempt to handle the puck. What happened next was a moment of sheer calamity that the sure-fire Hall of Fame inductee will absolutely not have in his end of career highlight reel.

Oh flower no, no no no pic.twitter.com/lOQr7yeFC6 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 19, 2021

Josh Anderson was in the right place at the right time and managed to score the easiest goal of his career. And as you can guess, this went over pretty well with our neighbors to the north.

Unsurprisingly, the game ended up having to go to overtime to determine a winner. Fleury, despite turning 37 in a few months, is still extremely good, so he’s almost certainly going to make up for this by doing something insane sometime later in this series, but he will want to have this one back, regardless of the outcome of Game 3.