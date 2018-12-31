Getty Image

Monday is one the few days in the NFL calendar where fans angry at their teams for having bad coaches may actually get what they want. The conclusion of the NFL season always means someone no longer has a job in football, and the final day of 2018 was no exception.

Some big name coaching positions are now vacant after a string of firings and teams looking to move in new directions after disappointing seasons. Many of these openings are now in an AFC undergoing some significant changes this upcoming offseason. But word of firings started on Sunday night when Tampa Bay relieved Dirk Koetter of his duties on the fledgling pirate ship that is the Buccaneers.

Post-season firings are underway: Buccaneers relieves HC Dirk Koetter of his duties, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

By Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was in high gear, reporting a number of teams had fired their head coach and would be looking for new leadership on the field in 2019. One of the least surprising firings was Todd Bowles, who led the Jets to four 10-loss seasons under his run in New Jersey.