Mason Crosby Missed Five Kicks In A Packers Meltdown Against The Lions

10.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Special teams are hard. If everyone could do it, they would call it ordinary teams, right, folks? But some truly poor performances in the field of special teams deserve some attention, especially when the guy booting the football to and fro is letting down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Mason Crosby, who has been a reliable kicker for the Packers for more than a decade, had the worst day of his career on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, missing an extra point and a whopping four field goals. It was demoralizing, and watching him completely melt down was heartbreaking.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, those who watched this game watched as Crosby made an unfortunate bit of history.

