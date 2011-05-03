Maybe You Should’ve Tried the Hundred Hand Slap

#NHL
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.03.11

In case you missed last night’s Boston/Philadelphia playoff game, Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid attempted E. Honda’s flying headbutt from Street Fighter II and ended up murdering himself into the boards. He was going for a big check on the Flyer’s Mike Richards and completely whiffed, so now we, the vultures of pop culture sports comedy, get to watch it over and over again. It’s like the drunk Red Sox fan video we posted earlier, without the other person.

McQuaid was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia and was reportedly alert and awake.

“Adam is coming back home with us,” Bruins coach Claude Julien reportedly said. “He was sent to the hospital for evaluation. I don’t know the whole details there, which we’ll probably share with you guys tomorrow if we can. But he’s coming back with us, so that’s a good sign in itself.”

Highlights For Children caption contest winner: “THAT’s using your head!” – Josh, age 7

[Yahoo Sports]

