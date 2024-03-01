hardman td
CBS
Sports

Mecole Hardman Denied That He Leaked Jets Gameplans To Opposing Teams

A pretty strange controversy broke out earlier this week involving the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Last March, Hardman joined the Jets as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City. Things didn’t work out especially well, so he got traded back to the Chiefs in October and went on to win the Super Bowl, where he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Hardman’s time with the Jets was put under a spotlight in recent days. In a deleted tweet, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed that the team’s offensive gameplan leaked before they played the Philadelphia Eagles. And then, the bombshell, as Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Jets believe Hardman leaked gameplans on multiple occasions, including the team’s win over the Chiefs.

Hardman was moved a few days after New York beat Philly, 20-14, so it’s not hard to put two and two together here. But unsurprisingly, he denies that any of this happened, as Hardman hopped onto Twitter and said the allegations were false.

In six games with the Jets, Hardman caught one ball for six yards. His output increased dramatically in Kansas City, as he had 14 receptions for 118 yards in six games.

