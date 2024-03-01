Mecole Hardman Denied That He Leaked Jets Gameplans To Opposing Teams

A pretty strange controversy broke out earlier this week involving the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Last March, Hardman joined the Jets as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career in Kansas City. Things didn’t work out especially well, so he got traded back to the Chiefs in October and went on to win the Super Bowl, where he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Hardman’s time with the Jets was put under a spotlight in recent days. In a deleted tweet, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed that the team’s offensive gameplan leaked before they played the Philadelphia Eagles. And then, the bombshell, as Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the Jets believe Hardman leaked gameplans on multiple occasions, including the team’s win over the Chiefs.

Yes, I’m told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Sauce Gardner, Kenny Yeboah) today. Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs.… pic.twitter.com/d6LlvPnDaJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 29, 2024

Hardman was moved a few days after New York beat Philly, 20-14, so it’s not hard to put two and two together here. But unsurprisingly, he denies that any of this happened, as Hardman hopped onto Twitter and said the allegations were false.

There were FALSE accusations made about me and MY CHARACTER! To set the record straight, I have never and would never leak gameplans to another team. I have never been a person to give an opponent an upper hand I always want to win no matter the circumstances!!!!! — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 1, 2024

In six games with the Jets, Hardman caught one ball for six yards. His output increased dramatically in Kansas City, as he had 14 receptions for 118 yards in six games.