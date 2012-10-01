Meet The Beautiful-ish Stars Of The Bikini Basketball Association

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.01.12 14 Comments

Because Lingerie Football and the Bikini Hockey League can’t satiate America’s desire to see barely-trained women pretend to play sports in their underwear, the Bikini Basketball Association is about to become a thing.

The Smoking Section’s reaction to the news was YES, PLEASE!, so I’ll take the more weathered approach of staring at the computer screen for a few minutes, breathing deeply and resting my head on the desk. I’ve never understood bikini sports. They were probably a great idea in 1965, but in a world of repeating Brazzers ads I don’t really need almost-naked women bricking lay-ups to get my rocks off. I like sports, but I don’t need to finish mid-game to make them enjoyable. Also, isn’t the Bikini Whatever League sorta passe by now? Do we have to get all the way to Pro Panties Curling before we pack it in?

That being said, I put together a gallery of BBA ladies for your enjoyment, because of course I did. Also, I discovered a little Bikini Basketball League pre-season analysis on a Wu-Tang forum, which sounds about right:

I HAVE THAT BITCH ON MY INSTAGRAM ON THE LEFT SHES A WHoRE POTHEAD

I’ll let you figure out which picture he’s talking about.

[h/t to TSS, all pictures via @BikiniBall]

