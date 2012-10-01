Meet The Beautiful-ish Stars Of The Bikini Basketball Association

Because Lingerie Football and the Bikini Hockey League can’t satiate America’s desire to see barely-trained women pretend to play sports in their underwear, the Bikini Basketball Association is about to become a thing.
The Smoking Section’s reaction to the news was YES, PLEASE!, so I’ll take the more weathered approach of staring at the computer screen for a few minutes, breathing deeply and resting my head on the desk. I’ve never understood bikini sports. They were probably a great idea in 1965, but in a world of repeating Brazzers ads I don’t really need almost-naked women bricking lay-ups to get my rocks off. I like sports, but I don’t need to finish mid-game to make them enjoyable. Also, isn’t the Bikini Whatever League sorta passe by now? Do we have to get all the way to Pro Panties Curling before we pack it in?
That being said, I put together a gallery of BBA ladies for your enjoyment, because of course I did. Also, I discovered a little Bikini Basketball League pre-season analysis on a Wu-Tang forum, which sounds about right:
I HAVE THAT BITCH ON MY INSTAGRAM ON THE LEFT SHES A WHoRE POTHEAD
I’ll let you figure out which picture he’s talking about.
[h/t to TSS, all pictures via @BikiniBall]
While I don’t expect a particularly high level of competition here, it’s still gotta be at least more entertaining than the WNBA, right? I mean 0.001 entertainment is still more than zero entertainment.
I will never understand this attitude.
Did the Miami Spice find the old Sonics logo in the garbage and think “well…they’re not using it, right?” … “nope, paint it red”
Oklahoma steals our team, Miami steals our logo, watch out Shawn Kemp, Toledo Ohio is looking for you!
*Stephen A voice* I KNOW #8, she’s a close personal friend of mine and she can ball. *Stephen A voice*
Where da white women at?!
If the tagline isn’t “Come for the bikinis, stay for the fundamentals.” I give up on watching this sport I wasn’t going to watch in the first place.
Nappy headed ho’s
I can’t imagine this being all that good or sexy. Also, tiny skin tight vollyball shorts > bikinis.
I can see and old white conservative looking at this and thinking this is just wrong, dirty, promoting potential drug habits and employing women of little moral values who may have ties to gangs. Then next week, we’ll get the debut of Bikini golf, to which the same man will say this it is just good old fashion fun for the family. Because there will be white women and non-threatening Asians playing golf, you see.
They are all playing in heels, right? Cuz i’m only going if they’re playing in heels.
According to the logo, it’s the BIKINI BASKETBALL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. I, for one, appreciate the emphasis on BASKETBALL.
What they lack in the ability to dunk they make up for in sound fundamentals. More fun that way.
Looks like they might have emphasized basketball abilities above all else – big mistake.
Capital “ish”.