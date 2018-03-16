Getty Image

Megan Rapinoe has a lot going on right now. On the pitch, the ultra-talented midfielder for Seattle Reign FC is preparing for the start of the 2018 National Women’s Soccer League season, with her first match taking place on March 24. She also has her sights set on the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which featured something of a tune up earlier this month, as the United States took down England, France, and Germany to win the She Believes Cup.

Off the pitch, Rapinoe is one of the women spearheading the fight for equal pay among members of the United States Women’s National Team. It’s an ongoing process — especially in the wake of the U.S. Soccer Federation electing its new president, former vice president Carlos Cordeiro.

We spoke with Rapinoe about the She Believes Cup, how the recently-held elections within the U.S. Soccer Federation impact the work her and others have done to achieve equality for the women’s team, and how she is approaching the World Cup defense on the horizon.