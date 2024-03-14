Watch Mercedes Moné Make Her AEW Debut

Just short of a year after it was rumored that she’d debut in AEW, Mercedes Moné is officially All Elite.

Last year, Moné debuted her post-Sasha Banks persona as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 — Mercedes Moné — from the Tokyo Dome when she became a free agent. She then showed up at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, and wrestled four times in NJPW before ultimately suffering a leg injury toward the end of May and missing the rest of the year.

History repeated itself this year, as rumors swirled that Moné was in talks about a return to WWE, but money reportedly remained an issue before her eventual debut in AEW. Recovered from what she said could have been a career-ending injury, Moné is back in wrestling and ready to reshape the women’s division in AEW.

Wednesday night’s Big Business is yet another step forward for AEW in building what Founder and CEO Tony Khan told Uproxx is the “strongest our women’s roster has ever been.” Former champions Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander have returned from injury. Toni Storm is blossoming as champion in a really engaging storyline next to Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo. Athena has been crushing it in Ring of Honor and she could very well be added to the mix. And Moné’s debut rounds out what will be an increasingly strong roster.