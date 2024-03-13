Tony Khan Talks About AEW’s Big Additions Ahead Of Big Business

It’s mid-March, and it’s already been a pivotal year for AEW. Between the official arrival of Will Ospreay, Sting’s magnificent retirement match, and Kazuchika Okada’s surprising debut, the promotion is at a turning point.

On AEW Dynamite in Boston, Founder and CEO Tony Khan is expected to debut someone who has the chance to completely redefine the promotion’s women’s division in Mercedes Moné. He wouldn’t confirm the signing, but alluded to Wednesday night being one of the biggest nights in AEW history following months of speculation and reports.

“We’re very excited about Big Business tonight on TBS. It’s one of the most anticipated AEW events,” Khan tells Uproxx Sports. “We’ve got a huge crowd coming to the TD Garden in Boston and everyone’s looking forward to seeing the great night of AEW. I do have something very special planned for the fans at Big Business and everyone’s going to have to tune into TBS tonight to see what it’s all about.”

Big Business could be another step forward for AEW in building what Khan says is the “strongest our women’s roster has ever been.” Former champions Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander have returned from injury. Toni Storm is blossoming as champion in a really engaging storyline next to Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo. And while Athena has been crushing it in Ring of Honor, she could very well be added to the mix.

“I’m very excited about what Athena offers as a model world champion for Ring of Honor and the standard she’s set for the roster in ROH. I would say I think Athena is absolutely capable of wrestling the best stars in AEW as well,” Khan continues. “With Athena, the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, along with a tournament right now to establish a Ring of Honor Women’s World Television Champion, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, the AEW Women’s World Champion, and Julia Hart, the TBS Champion, it feels like a very strong group of champions we have in AEW and ROH right now.”

While the women’s division will likely take the spotlight on Wednesday night, Khan has reloaded the men’s division as well in recent months after giving Sting a proper sendoff at AEW Revolution.

“Sting is one of the best ever,” Khan continues. “His previous sendoff was not commensurate with his iconic reputation and legendary stature. I felt that we could bring Sting back to AEW and for as long as he was interested in wrestling, we would push him to the forefront, showcase Sting, highlight what makes Sting great, and present him in the strongest light. I wanted to give Sting a great retirement, and then as I got to know him, it became even more important to me because Steve the man is every bit as wonderful as Sting.”

To fill the massive void left by the Icon, AEW has reloaded with the likes of Okada and Ospreay. Just a week into his AEW tenure and Okada has been a perfect fit alongside the Young Bucks as AEW’s top villains. And Ospreay, just two matches into his full-time AEW tenure, is showing why he was someone Khan has admired for years.