Metta World Peace Is Officially Changing His Name To ‘The Pandas Friend’

08.07.14 5 Comments
Panda Friend

The artist formerly known as Ron Artest and who now currently goes by Metta World Peace is changing his name to Panda Friend because why the hell not? Peace hinted at a name change on Twitter just a few days ago.

I have to say I’m a bit confused. When he said he was going with a “Chinese name”, I assumed he meant something authentic. But popular Chinese animal + “friend” is about the most Metta World Peace thing ever.

Panda Friend will play for the Sichuan Blue Whales this year, a team in the Chinese Basketball Association. His 1-year contract is worth $1.43 Million. Peace comes off a 2013-2014 season that saw him play only 24 games with the New York Knicks. He was waived in February, presumably because he didn’t see eye-to-eye with management. He has kept himself in shape playing in the Venice Summer League. It has not gone well at all.

I imagine the pandas are not happy about this latest development. Is Metta really their friend? Care to weigh in here guys.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM METTA:

That changes everything, you guys.

[ESPN]

