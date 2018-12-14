Getty Image

Outside of the fighters themselves, no one is more synonymous with boxing than legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer. Over four decades, Buffer has graced the microphone in the ring for some of the most iconic fights in boxing history, and on Saturday night, he’ll be in Madison Square Garden for Canelo Alvarez’s debut in the World’s Most Famous Arena as he takes on WBA super middleweight champ Rocky Fielding, live on DAZN.

Buffer’s trademarked “Let’s get ready to rumble” is as famous a phrase as there is in sport, and once the judges are ready, the fighters are ready, and the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world are ready on Saturday night, he’ll deliver those most famous words in boxing.

However, there were two years between the start of Buffer’s illustrious career as a ring announcer and the development of his “Let’s get ready to rumble” tag line, which he trademarked in 1992. Earlier this week, we spoke with Buffer ahead of Canelo-Rocky about what he expects from the fight, his favorite venues, favorite fights and moments he’s been ringside for, and what failed catchphrases he tried before coming up with “Let’s get ready to rumble.”

You’ve got Canelo-Rocky coming up this weekend. Obviously, many of us have seen Canelo. Not a lot of us have seen a lot Rocky Fielding, even though he is the WBA Super Middleweight Champ. What are you expecting out of Saturday night’s fight?

Well, first off, it’s another big fight night at Madison Square Garden, that becomes an event all to itself. The tagline of the Mecca of boxing has this century-old history, so, it’s the place where all fighters dream of fighting on a sold out Madison Square Garden type of atmosphere.

As far as I know, I think it’s Canelo’s first time in Madison Square Garden, and that’s pretty exiting. Let’s see how he does as a superstar in the sport right now, fighting at this venue. Fielding is a super middleweight, and you’ve got the middleweight champion taking on a guy that’s almost ten pounds heavier, and, it looks like he is four inches taller, he’s a tall guy and this would be his third fight this year. So, he has been active, and he’s a live fighter, there’s no doubt about that. I think he’s going to be the underdog. But I’m looking forward to a good fight and potentially, there is no reason in the world why I would Fielding can’t win. That makes it an even better fight, when you know it’s a good matchup.