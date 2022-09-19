When the Dallas Cowboys lose, there is one thing you can always be certain of, and that is that Stephen A. Smith will post a reaction video taunting Cowboys fans.

There is no more preeminent Cowboys hater than Smith, who loves nothing more than to throw on his cowboy hat, pop a cigar in his mouth, and strut around making fun of the Dallas football team’s incompetence. This has been a running bit for years on ESPN’s First Take, but now they have someone who can match his energy from Dallas’ point of view in the form of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Irvin has become a permanent fixture on Monday editions of First Take opposite Stephen A., and after last week’s debacle against the Bucs he had to sit there and watch Smith dance on the Cowboys grave after just one game. This Sunday, with the Bengals in town, Dallas was a touchdown underdog with Cooper Rush under center as Dak Prescott will miss several weeks after thumb surgery, and few had high hopes for a Cowboys win. However, Rush looked solid and the Dallas defense dominated again, leading the Cowboys to a rather shocking 20-17 win, allowing Irvin to turn the tables with his own reaction video targeted at Stephen A.

There are few people more excitable than Irvin, who loves nothing more than to get fired up about how Cowboys (or his Miami Hurricanes). This was the perfect spot for Irvin to strut his stuff and deliver a rather hilarious monologue about the “team of miracles” digging deep “when all hope is gone,” and making clear that he’s going to put on a show Monday morning opposite Stephen A. — who was not happy to see Dallas prosper.