Poor Mike Trout Responded To Tommy Pham Calling Him ‘The Worst Commissioner In Fantasy Sports’

The weirdest story in baseball this season played out over the weekend when Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson got into it prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants because of some long-simmering beef between the two in their fantasy football league. Pham approached Pederson before a game and slapped him, which led to Pham sitting out Friday’s game.

Pederson explained what happened — basically, it stems from a meme making fun of Pham’s old team, the Padres, that Pham did not enjoy. Seven months later, after Pham dropped out of the league, he slapped Pederson, and somehow, this story is still going on. Pham called out the league’s commissioner, Mike Trout, who he deemed is the worst commissioner in all of fantasy sports.

Now, as someone who was a really terrible commissioner for a fantasy sports league not all that long ago, I think I hold this distinction, but regardless, Pham believes the title goes to Trout. And on Wednesday, before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the New York Yankees, Trout had the chance to respond and decided to crack a few jokes over the whole thing.

In fairness to Trout, the commissioner in his league is Rob Manfred, so I get why he would say that.

