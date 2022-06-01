The weirdest story in baseball this season played out over the weekend when Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson got into it prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants because of some long-simmering beef between the two in their fantasy football league. Pham approached Pederson before a game and slapped him, which led to Pham sitting out Friday’s game.

Pederson explained what happened — basically, it stems from a meme making fun of Pham’s old team, the Padres, that Pham did not enjoy. Seven months later, after Pham dropped out of the league, he slapped Pederson, and somehow, this story is still going on. Pham called out the league’s commissioner, Mike Trout, who he deemed is the worst commissioner in all of fantasy sports.

No fantasy football commissioner ever should have to endure the type of criticism that the commissioner of Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s league, Mike Trout, is now getting. “Trout did a terrible job, man,” Tommy Pham said. “Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2022

Now, as someone who was a really terrible commissioner for a fantasy sports league not all that long ago, I think I hold this distinction, but regardless, Pham believes the title goes to Trout. And on Wednesday, before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the New York Yankees, Trout had the chance to respond and decided to crack a few jokes over the whole thing.

Mike Trout on the Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football story: “We’re all passionate about fantasy football” Mostly no comments about the league rule disagreements, said he is not sure if he will step down as commissioner “All commissioners get booed” pic.twitter.com/7wjdS82cnz — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 1, 2022

In fairness to Trout, the commissioner in his league is Rob Manfred, so I get why he would say that.