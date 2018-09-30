Getty Image

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 on the season, but optimism around the Bucs has been tempered by the fear that, at some point, their defensive woes won’t be able to be bailed out by the offense.

On Sunday, that fear came to fruition in the form of a disastrous first half in Chicago, where Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a career day in the first half. Trubisky entered Sunday with a career-high of two touchdown passes and more than doubled it in the first 30 minutes of action, completing 14-of-18 passes for 289 yards and a ridiculous five touchdowns.

The Bucs’ defense has been miserable against the pass all season, allowing at least 340 yards through the air to each of their first three opponents. Trubisky is well on his way there, and in an early season full of poor efforts from Tampa Bay, he managed to give them their most embarrassing game yet.

The first touchdown from Trubisky came courtesy of a blown coverage by the Bucs on play action, leaving Trey Burton all alone down the sideline for a 39-yard bomb.