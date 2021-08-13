Stephen A. Smith’s takes have gotten him into a bit of trouble lately, so perhaps picking an easy target like Mitchell Trubisky was a good idea for the ESPN pundit. Smith unloaded on a comment the now-backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills said earlier this week as he prepares for the season behind Josh Allen.

Buffalo is the favorite out of the AFC East and a potential Super Bowl contender, a nice landing spot for a second overall pick who underwhelmed in Chicago to say the least. Speaking with the media ahead of Buffalo’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Friday, Trubisky opened up about the experience of becoming a backup quarterback and finding a second chance in a new offense and a new role in football.

But as Smith made clear on Thursday, well, he’s not exactly a fan of Trubisky’s perspective on things.

“It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player,” Trubisky said to the press.

It may sound like a fairly generic thing for a quarterback in a new situation to say, but Smith wasn’t having it. After a disappointing and frustrating time under center as a potential franchise quarterback, Smith roasted Trubisky’s fall from grace and his perspective on his career.

“That’s what you’re saying, right? It’s nice to be wanted? You are wanted,” Smith said. “As a backup. There wasn’t a single team that wanted you as a starter, bro. not one.”

This backup role, Smith made clear, is not behind a weak quarterback where a competition for the starting job is even possible anymore. Not after the season Josh Allen had last year.